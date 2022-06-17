Black-owned Chicago restaurants offer Juneteenth specials as part of Black People Eats

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The heritage cakes are ready at Brown Sugar Bakery on 75th Street.Slices and cupcakes with traditional African colors will be among the 6/19 specials as part of Black People Eats. Dozens of Black-owned restaurants are offering Juneteenth specials this weekend."I hope this weekend brings all cultures all nationalities together through food by celebrating Black culture," said Black People Eats Founder Jeremy Joyce.McLain Duo and his sons took advantage of the Walking Taco Juneteenth special at Can't Believe It's Not Meat on 53rd Street."It was just delicious and I like it very much. I think I'm going to get this the next time I come," Duo said. "Myself being a Black-owned business owner as well, feel that making a positive contribution toward us as a whole is positive and inspiring.""It's so important to acknowledge and celebrate Juneteenth because we fought too hard to just get this day," said Laricia Chandler-Baker of Can't Believe It's Not Meat.Jeff Mason, a patron, also weighed in."It's important to keep our dollars in our neighborhood and supporting our sister who does a great job," Mason said.Love and Light Cafe only opened in September in Hyde Park and its owners welcome those who want support Black-owned businesses."All of things that have been going on in the world, this one feels like something really to celebrate and be proud of," said Kiley Russell of Love and Light Café.Realtor Melinda Jordan said she has a plan for this weekend."Tomorrow, I plan to go to Garfield Park and Lincoln Park and eat at some great restaurant and go to DuSable museum," Jordan said.While there will be some specials and sales, business owners hope new patrons come back again and again.