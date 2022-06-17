juneteenth

Galveston's Juneteenth celebration commemorates when last enslaved people learned of freedom

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Galveston's Juneteenth celebration commemorates when last enslaved learned of freedom

GALVESTON, Texas (WLS) -- The most popular Juneteenth celebration of emancipation is in Galveston, Texas, where the last enslaved people were freed.

The city designated five sites you can walk to explore how the events of June 19, 1865, unfolded.

Galveston Island is a beach town about an hour drive from Houston.

On Pier 22 lies a small plaque that commemorates what happened there.

On Pier 22 in Galveston, Texas, lies a small plaque that commemorates what happened there.



About a half block from the plaque is where ships from the middle passage docked, and where a building now stands used to be Sydnor's auction house where Black men, women and children were sold every Tuesday and Friday. It was the largest slave auction west of New Orleans.

"Welcome to the Nia Cultural Center. This is where we expand the story of the journey of freedom," said local historian Sam Collins.

RELATED: ABC7 commemorates Juneteenth with 'Our Chicago: Freedom Day' special

Collins said after the Civil War, Port Galveston was the farthest and last to surrender.

When asked if ending slavery was all about goodwill or if there was politics wrapped up in it, Collins said, "Oh, it was actually a war tool that was used by Lincoln to weaken the south."

ALSO SEE: How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the United States
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about the history of Juneteenth and what it represents for the descendants of enslaved people and others in the United States.



Illinois colored troops arrived alongside Union soldiers to enforce a series of executive orders. The third order demanded absolute equality for all slaves, but news didn't travel fast, so troops had to get creative.

Reedy Chapel is a church in the community is where enslaved people used to worship. Within the four walls is where many of them learned of their freedom.

RELATED: 'Our Chicago: Black Freedom': Juneteenth history commemorated in half-hour special

"There's strong legend that the general orders were nailed to the front door of Reedy Chapel AME Church," said genealogy Sharon Gillins.

Before leaving Texas, we visited Opal Lee in Dallas.

"I have to pinch myself sometimes, to see if it really happened," she said

RELATED: President Obama on the keys to democracy's survival, healing racial divide
EMBED More News Videos

As Juneteenth approaches, Barack Obama says he trusts in a new generation fighting for equal rights.



At 95 years young, she's known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," and campaigned for decades to make it a federal holiday.

"I tell young people, make yourself a committee of one. We can't depend on somebody else to do it. It's left up to them to make the changes that will make this country the
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasrace and culture abc7 chicagoslaveryu.s. & worldrace and culturejuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
1K families get much needed help in Aurora ahead of Juneteenth holiday
Cubs to celebrate Black businesses for Juneteenth
Juneteenth Chicago: Celebrate this weekend with Black-owned businesses
ABC7 commemorates Juneteenth with 'Our Chicago: Freedom Day' special
TOP STORIES
Alton man accused of decapitating pregnant ex-girlfriend, police say
'Don't touch me': Kim Foxx husband 911 call released
Family devastated after young mother fatally shot on Southwest Side
COVID Update: IL reports 3,499 new cases, 15 deaths
Chris Evans brings legendary space ranger to life in 'Lightyear' movie
Black and Brown trans-led organization expands to South Shore
CPD on lookout ahead of Pride Fest after Lakeview shooting, ID arrests
Show More
Sail Grand Prix makes Chicago debut
Mom seeks answers almost 7 years after daughter, grandson disappeared
IN man pleads guilty to assaulting police during Capitol riot
Armed Midlothian car dealership employee thwarts carjacking: police
Chicago Weather: Comfortable, pleasant
More TOP STORIES News