Kenosha protests: Blake family leads 'Justice for Jacob' march, rally

EMBED >More News Videos Handcuffs have been removed from Jacob Blake's hospital bed and a warrant for his arrest has been vacated, his laywer said.

WATCH: Jacob Blake shot by police in front of his 3 sons, family says

EMBED >More News Videos James Blake, 29, was shot multiple times by Kenosha police as he leaned into his SUV with his young children inside.

WATCH: Kenosha bracing for more protests this weekend

EMBED >More News Videos While the size of the marching movement in Kenosha dwindled Friday night, their determination was relentless.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Family members of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin held a "Justice for Jacob" march and rally Saturday afternoonThey were joined by Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and a host of activists and supporters who said they want to shine a light on what they believe is systemic racism in Kenosha.The family called for it to be a peaceful and engaging demonstration after another night of protests in Kenosha remained peaceful Friday.Blake is no longer handcuffed to his hospital bed, his lawyer confirmed to ABC News Friday.Family members said the shooting on Sunday left the 29-year-old father paralyzed from the waist down. Blake's father said Thursday he was handcuffed to his hospital bed, despite not being able to move.Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was asked about it during a news conference Thursday evening."I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary," Evers said. "Certainly he's paid a horrific price already, being seven or eight times in the back, so I can't imagine why that's happening and I would hope that we would be able to find a more better way to have him get better, have him recover than that."Kenosha law enforcement faced questions again on Friday about why Blake was restrained as he recovered in the hospital."He's being guarded because he's under arrest and it was for an outstanding warrant for third degree sexual assault," Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday.But Friday afternoon, Blake's lawyer told ABC News that the cuffs have been removed. The lawyer said the felony warrant out for Blake before Sunday's shooting has been vacated."Fortunately, a man who is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot seven times in the back, will no longer have to deal with the pain of having his ankles and wrist shackled and the traumatic stress of being under armed guard," Ben Crump, Blake's attorney, said in a written statement.More than 1,000 members of the National Guard from Wisconsin and three other states will be on watch as Kenosha moves forward after days of unrest."Hopefully that means that we are moving to a safer place altogether and we return normalcy," Chief Miskinis said. "We need place where we have peace, where we heal and we can work toward growth."Nearly 50 people have been taken into custody during the unrest for a variety of offenses from curfew violations to weapons charges. One person was in possession of a flame thrower. The sheriff speculated that many are outside agitators."I have heard of a lot of out-of-town people," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. "I am not saying there aren't some from in town. I am aware there's a lot from out of town."While the size of the marching movement dwindled Friday night, their determination was relentless."I'm tired of watching my community be in pain," said Alana Carmichael, a Kenosha resident and youth activist. "No change can happen unless noise is made."That noise has healing power, too, and Kenosha needs it. Their pain, and this moment is weighing on the collective conscious across the country."I really feel like this is a vital turning point for the real America that believes in rights for all, particularly Black Lives Matter," said Don Whitehead, who drove in from Tennessee."I just wish that our police station can do more and come to better," Kenosha resident Lisa Mayhall said. "We haven't seen them come out to talk to nobody. Offer no apology, say nothing."Law enforcement officials are preparing for more demonstrations this weekend."I wouldn't say we are concerned but we are definitely keeping track of the weekend," said Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin National Guard. "The weekend is a different dynamic."Throughout Kenosha, there are displays of unity as residents come together to clean up and create art.Annetta Griffin said she has received more donations this week to help her ministry of feeding the needy. She says the city will bounce back stronger than before."They thought they were coming to tear Kenosha up. You didn't tear Kenosha up. You brought Kenosha together. That's what you did. And thank you for it. God will always turn the bad around for the good and that's what he did," she said.