Food & Drink

Blue Bell brings back fan favorite Milk & Cookies for National Ice Cream Month

Get your taste buds ready!

Blue Bell has brought back a fan favorite just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The company announced in a tweet it has brought back Milk & Cookies Ice Cream, which it describes as a delicious vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies.

Like many flavor runs, it'll only be available for a limited time. It's also available in half gallon and pint sizes.

If you'll excuse us, we're off to get our own tub of ice cream!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkblue bellice cream
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana pauses reopening as 371 new COVID-19 cases reported
Mayor Lightfoot to announce full safety plan for July 4th weekend
Chicago to crack down on businesses for Phase 4 violations
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
Mom who survived leukemia battle and gave birth to twins has died
Ft. Hood soldier promoted to Specialist despite missing status
LIVE: Pres. Trump gives briefing as US sees daily COVID-19 case record
Show More
Newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave
Walmart turning parking lots into drive-in theaters
WNBA star Maya Moore helps free man from Missouri prison
1 killed, 1 injured in South Side crash
With COVID-19 treatments in limited supply, who gets them and who doesn't?
More TOP STORIES News