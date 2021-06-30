carjacking

Blue Island carjacking: Pollo Locuas worker beaten, robbed, carjacked behind restaurant

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Violent Blue Island carjacking caught on camera

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A Blue Island carjacking that was caught on camera shows a restaurant worker being attacked in broad daylight.

Restaurant worker Rogelio Hurtado said he was beaten, choked and had a gun pointed in his face behind Pollo Locuas on Monday. He was finishing loading an SUV when a masked man pulled out a gun and attacked him.

"So I just pushed it away from me, and that's what led to the altercation," Hurtado said. "He was holding on to it really strongly and I think he was really scared, like, 'Oh, he'll probably take it.'"

Another man then gets out of the white car as his accomplice fights with Hurtado. Both men struggle with Hurtado as he starts getting choked, but he keeps fighting.

Carjacking safety tips: What to do if you're approached by a carjacker


EMBED More News Videos

It only takes seconds to become the victim of a carjacking. Security expert Moody Andrews explains what to do if you're caught in a similar crime.



Both men attacked and punched him before he fell to the ground. He lost consciousness for a few seconds as the men beat and robbed him before leaving him on the ground and driving away.

"Rogelio was blessed that nothing happened," said restaurant owner Nubia Chavez. She immediately checked her surveillance video and was able to see a license plate to give to police.

"I was able to get the video and we have the plate number of the white car, which we found out that they stole it the day before in Crestwood," Chavez said.

Rogelio Hurtado understands just how dangerous the violent robbery was and reflected on how his instincts could have led to a different outcome.

"When I did make some of my decisions, I realized I don't feel as bad because I prioritized the gun over everything. Over the chokehold," Hurtado said. "Because at the end of the day, again, I have minor injuries. You shoot me in the wrong spot I wouldn't be standing here."

Hurtado lost his wallet, cell phone and a few hundred dollars in the armed robbery. He said one of his credit cards was tracked to an attempted transaction at a gas station in Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blue islandcarjackingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Chicago police investigating River North, West Loop carjackings
Man critically hurt in Gold Coast shooting during attempted carjacking: CPD
Carjacking safety tips: What to do if you are in a fake accident
Man changing friend's flat tire shot by carjacker near Midway, critical: CPD
TOP STORIES
Morris industrial fire at old paper mill prompts evacuations
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Man ticketed in Naperville dog park for tree treatment
Chicago community leaders call for gang peace treaty
July 4 weekend travel cancelations, delays pile up
Show More
Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA for 1st time
Delta variant has no effect on Chicago masking guidelines: Dr. Arwady
COVID outbreak at IL church camp leads to nearly 100 cases
2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
More TOP STORIES News