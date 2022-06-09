festival

Blues Festival Chicago 2022: 4-day event returns to Millennium Park with concerts throughout city

Chicago Blues Festival 2022 lineup includes Shemekia Copeland, Ronnie Baker Brooks
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Blues Fest Chicago back at Millennium Park with concerts across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blues Festival is back starting Thursday.

Last year it was just one night because of the pandemic, but this year it's four full days.

Concerts in Millennium Park start at 2:40 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and include Shemekia Copeland and Ronnie Baker Brooks.

RELATED: 'We can overcome anything': Gospel Fest returns to Millennium Park after violence, COVID delays

This year's festival also expands out of Millennium Park with concerts Thursday and Friday along the Chicago Riverwalk, Saturday in the Austin neighborhood and Sunday in Bronzeville.

All of it is free!

The event shares the great Chicago-born music tradition while shining a spotlight on the genre's contributions to soul, R&B, gospel, rock, hip hop and more, according to its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopaustinbronzevillelive musicfestivalmusic
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FESTIVAL
Visit a music festival in the middle of wine country
Gospel Fest returns downtown after violence, COVID delays
Célébrez en Rosé festival comes to Chicago
Sundays on State set to return for 2022
TOP STORIES
Family: Teen hazed by fraternity now blind, in wheelchair, can't talk
Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID, data shows
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Toddler killed after struck by semi while in bike child carrier: CFD
How police, lawmakers are cracking down on catalytic converter thefts
Stepfather guilty after restaurant employee asks boy if he needs help
How to find cheap flights from Chicago despite rising costs
Show More
Illinois reports 4,294 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Animals missing after vandals break-in at WI zoo
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
Ohio tornado: Meijer facility heavily damaged by storm
Oak Lawn father charged with murder after 8-week-old baby dies
More TOP STORIES News