Blues Festival Chicago 2022: 4-day event returns to Millennium Park with concerts throughout city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blues Festival is back starting Thursday.Last year it was just one night because of the pandemic, but this year it's four full days.Concerts in Millennium Park start at 2:40 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and include Shemekia Copeland and Ronnie Baker Brooks.This year's festival also expands out of Millennium Park with concerts Thursday and Friday along the Chicago Riverwalk, Saturday in the Austin neighborhood and Sunday in Bronzeville.All of it is free!The event shares the great Chicago-born music tradition while shining a spotlight on the genre's contributions to soul, R&B, gospel, rock, hip hop and more, according to its