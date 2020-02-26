Sports

BMW Championship in Olympia Fields still looking for volunteers

The BMW Championship is still looking for volunteers.

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of volunteers are still needed for the 2020 BMW Championship this August.

The golf tournament will take place Aug. 18 to 23 at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields.

Volunteers must be at least 18 and commit to work at least three shifts during tournament week. Shifts range from four to six hours in length.

Sign up to be a volunteer at BMWChampionship.com. This year, the BMW Championship will fill 2,000 volunteer positions.

The BMW Championship is the penultimate event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs and returns to Olympia Fields for the first time since 1971, according to organizers.
