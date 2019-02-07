GREENWICH, Connecticut --Police say the discovery of a woman's body in a suitcase in Connecticut is linked to a missing person's case in Westchester County.
The Medical Examiner was able to positively identify the remains as 24-year-old Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle.
"Valerie had been reported missing to the New Rochelle Police Department and was last seen on January 29th at about 9am. Her family was advised of the positive identification last night. They are obviously devastated by the loss of Valerie and our heartfelt condolences go out to them," said Captain Robert Berry, Greenwich Police Department. "The Greenwich Police Department is dedicated to identifying those responsible for the death of Valerie and ensuring justice for her and her family."
Her body was found Tuesday in a wooded area on the side of the road in Greenwich. Police say she was bound at the hands and feet.
Her cause of death is not yet known, although many pieces of evidence were recovered.
According to published reports, the town highway worker who made the discovery took inappropriate pictures of the victim and sent them to other people.
That worker is now under investigation.