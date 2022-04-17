body found

Woman found dead in duffel bag at NYC park; police questioning teen son

EMBED <>More Videos

Queens teenager in custody after woman's body found in duffel bag

KEW GARDENS, Queens -- A quiet New York community is rattled by the gruesome details coming out about a woman found in a duffel bag half a mile away.

A woman was found inside a duffel bag in Queens early Saturday morning.

A person walking in the park around 8:00 a.m. noticed blood coming from the duffel bag which was laying on the ground.

The person called 911 and police found a woman in the bag. Investigators say she was not dismembered but placed in the bag and closed off.

Shortly after, police discovered a second crime scene.

aLSO SEE: Man accused of stuffing grandmother in freezer, leaving her to die, police say

Police say blood found at a home matches the blood from the duffel bag.

Neighbors told our sister station WABC that a family of four lives in the home. A father, mother and two teenage sons ages 13 and 17.

Investigators say the body found may be that of the mother and have confirmed that one of the two sons is currently being questioned.

Neighbors are stunned.

"Yesterday we were in our backyard and she was outside with her dog just doing regular stuff," neighbor John Blankson said. "We were going to go to the son's bar mitzvah a few weeks ago but the father got covid so the bar mitzvah was canceled. "

Neighbors say this was a quiet family that had lived here for about 10 years.

There are currently no charges or arrests, but police are calling this a domestic situation.

No other details about the woman or events leading up to her death have been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmurderwoman killedu.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
1 of 2 women found dead in Chicago River ID'd
Man accused of stuffing grandmother in freezer, leaving her to die
Man gets 105 years in killing of 14-year-old Chicago girl
Missing Gary woman's death ruled an accident by coroner
TOP STORIES
1 of 2 women found dead in Chicago River ID'd
Chicago Pedway businesses struggle to survive underground
Lucky Charms cereal complaints prompt investigation by FDA
Dolphin dies after beachgoers allegedly tried to swim with, ride it
Fire at historic Englewood church reignites; cause determined
Carjackings reported in Austin on the West Side, police warn
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
Show More
No evidence gun buybacks reduce violence, experts say
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, unseasonably cold Saturday night
Bald eagle sick with bird flu euthanized in Wisconsin
7 shot in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage
More TOP STORIES News