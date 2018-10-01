Body found in Gastonia, NC, confirmed to be Maddox Ritch, missing 6-year-old with autism

EMBED </>More Videos

A vigil was held on Thursday night in honor of Maddox Ritch.

GASTONIA, N.C. --
Authorities confirmed Monday the body found last week in a North Carolina creek was a 6-year-old boy who went missing days earlier.

Gastonia police announced in a statement Monday that the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body found last week was Maddox Ritch. Police say it's not clear when autopsy results will be complete.
RELATED: Body believed to be missing boy with autism, 6-year-old Maddox Ritch, found in Gastonia, NC

Police Chief Robert Helton says "work continues to answer every question we can about his tragic death."
Ian Ritch said on Sept. 22, his son ran off at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia. He said he couldn't catch the boy because he has neuropathy in his feet because of diabetes. Maddox's body was found days later in a creek east of the park.
RELATED: Maddox Ritch, 6-year-old boy with autism, missing after park trip with father

A funeral is set for Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmissing boyautismu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Body believed to be missing boy with autism found in Gastonia, NC
Boy with autism missing after park trip with father
Top Stories
2 charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man after body found in Englewood sewer
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Court adjourned until Tuesday for sick juror
4 shot, 2 fatally in car outside South Loop hotel
Cubs set to host Brewers for tiebreaker game for NL Central Division title
Cristiano Ronaldo sued over alleged rape in Las Vegas hotel room
WATCH: Desperate search underway after Indonesia earthquake, tsunami
Mother charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
Sex robot brothel plan halts amid allegations owner misrepresented business
Show More
Kellyanne Conway says she is a victim of sexual assault
Texas water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged assault in NY
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday with potential for severe storms in evening
More News