police shooting

COPA releases bodycam video of deadly Brighton Park police shootout after man allegedly shoots Home Depot security guard, officer

Warning: The following video may be disturbing or upsetting
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Bodycam video released of deadly Brighton Park police shootout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video of a deadly police shooting on Chicago's South Side that left an officer wounded was released Friday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released the body camera video from the officer who fired the fatal shots, ending a shootout between officers and 18-year-old Trevon Chadwell in the Brighton Park neighborhood on March 25.

WATCH | Supt. Brown shares details about officer shot in Brighton Park
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown shares details about a police officer who was shot in Brighton Park Thursday, the department's fourth officer shot in the last two weeks.



Another video from a cell phone taken moments before the shootout appears to show an innocent man briefly stuck between Chadwell and officers.

The entire incident started at a nearby Home Depot when Chadwell shot a security guard in the head.

Investigators said he ran to a nearby neighborhood where he shot a police officer in the shoulder, which led to that deadly confrontation.

WATCH | Chicago police salute wounded officer as he leaves hospital
EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago police officer was released from Mt. Sinai Hospital hours after being shot in the line of duty in the Brighton Park neighborhood.



The family of security guard Kevin Lockett said he's progressing and is currently in a rehab hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

A shooting at a Brighton Park has left a security guard in grave condition and his three daughtes are just praying he can pull through.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobrighton parkpolice involved shootingchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingcopapolice officer shotman shotman killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Charges pending against Jaslyn Adams murder suspect shot by police on I-290
More body cam released in Ohio teen shooting; officials urge patience
Protesters demand Foxx apologize for Adam Toledo statements by prosecutor
No one hurt in CPD shooting on 606 Trail; 1 arrested: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed to death trying to stop angry customer attack at Berwyn grocery store
Former Chicago Bear Steve McMichael reveals ALS diagnosis
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
Charges pending against Jaslyn Adams murder suspect shot by police on I-290
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
Chicago Ford plant assembly line at standstill from supply chain issues
Adler Planetarium, Empirical Brewery partner for out of this world beer
Show More
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
Chicago company helps put 2 films on road to Oscars
Chicago starts walk-in vaccines as IL reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler denied bail
Chicago Muslims observe another Ramadan during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News