COPA releases bodycam video of deadly Brighton Park police shootout after man allegedly shoots Home Depot security guard, officer

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released the body camera video from the officer who fired the fatal shots, ending a shootout between officers and 18-year-old Trevon Chadwell in the Brighton Park neighborhood on March 25.
WATCH | Supt. Brown shares details about officer shot in Brighton Park
Another video from a cell phone taken moments before the shootout appears to show an innocent man briefly stuck between Chadwell and officers.
The entire incident started at a nearby Home Depot when Chadwell shot a security guard in the head.
Investigators said he ran to a nearby neighborhood where he shot a police officer in the shoulder, which led to that deadly confrontation.
WATCH | Chicago police salute wounded officer as he leaves hospital
The family of security guard Kevin Lockett said he's progressing and is currently in a rehab hospital.