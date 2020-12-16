Chicago police raid of wrong house caught on bodycam video; mayor apologizes to Anjanette Young

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is apologizing to a woman whose home was wrongly raided by Chicago police, following the release of bodycam video of the incident.Chicago police said on Feb. 21, 2019, officers were executing a search warrant on what turned out to be an innocent woman's home."This was so terrifying for me that two years later I'm still dealing with it," Anjanette Young said."You won't let me call nobody," she can be heard saying on the bodycam video. "You won't let me put clothes on. You've got the wrong place. There is nobody here by that name. You have the wrong information."Young was made to stand unclothed in front of officers for more than 40 minutes while a search of her home took place."Making me stand in front of them naked. Putting handcuffs in front of me while I was naked. No one should have to experience that," she said.Young stood with her attorney Tuesday in front of Chicago police headquarters, calling out the officers who executed the search warrant as well as the city, who she said tried to block her from obtaining the bodycam video, and was, until today, seeking to punish her for making it public earlier this week."The reason they say they denied the FOIA request is because there was an ongoing investigation," said Keenan Saulter, Young's attorney. "This isn't about a protective order. This is about a cover up."Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to those accusations Wednesday, seeking to amend comments she made on the matter on Tuesday, during which she initially sought to disassociate herself from the city's legal effort to block the video's release."I have been unsparing in my comments to all involved in this colossal mess. Ms. Young's dignity was taken from her and that's inexcusable," Lightfoot said. "I am sorry. What you experienced should never have happened, period."The mayor has ordered a full release of all bodycam video from that night, and is asking for state lawmakers to look into the laws which govern bodycam video. Apologies notwithstanding, Young's lawyer said in the coming days they will be filing suit against both the city and the Chicago Police Department. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said they have been investigating the incident for about a year.