Boeing headquarters moving out of Chicago to Northern Virginia, company announces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Boeing announced Thursday it will move its global headquarters out of Chicago and Illinois entirely.In a statement, Boeing said its campus in Arlington, Va., will serve as the company's new global headquarters. Boeing said that region's aerospace and defense firm's employees "support various corporate functions and specialize in advance airplane development an autonomous systems."Boeing also plans to develop a research and technology hub in Northern Virginia. The company said it will continue to maintain a "significant presence" in Chicago and the surrounding area."We greatly appreciate our continuing relationships in Chicago and throughout Illinois. We look forward to maintaining a strong presence in the city and the state," said Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun in the announcement.In a statement, Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth expressed their disappointment with the announcement."Boeing's decision to leave Illinois is incredibly disappointing--every level of government in our state has worked to make Chicago and Illinois the perfect home for Boeing's headquarters for the past 20 years. We are working together to ensure Boeing leadership both understands how harmful this move will be and does everything possible to protect Illinois's workers and jobs," the statement read.