Bolingbrook shooting: 1 in custody after officer shot, police say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was taken into custody after a Bolingbrook police officer was shot in the southwest suburb Sunday night, police said.

Charges are pending against 24-year-old Victor Zarate, police said. The officer who was shot is expected to recover.

At around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, police said officers responded to a complaint of a theft at a business in the 100-block of South Bolingbrook Drive.

Brenda Scott-Hubbard was at Hometown Pantry when she said the suspect walked in and demanded money from the clerk before stomping out the door.

"And when he stormed out, I picked up a feeling that for me, it was unsafe and that it was for me to get up on out of here," she said. "I said, 'Let me get out of here before this young man come back and shoot this place up.'"

According to police, Zarate allegedly did just that. Police said at about 7:48 p.m., they responded to the same business, where they said the same suspect fired shots at the business.

No one was hurt but some of the windows were damaged along with items inside the store. People who work nearby took cover.

"We sought shelter for probably 30 minutes or so until we felt like the area was safe. Just so that way no one was hurt," Joshua Rabeanu said.

Authorities said an officer located the suspect across the street at his home but when he made contact, they said the man opened fire, hitting the officer twice.

"There was a little bit of crossfire by the house and one of the cops got hit and they got shot," Eva Smerd said.

With tactical assistance from the Illinois State Police, authorities said they were ultimately able to take Zarate into custody without incident.

Police did not release the name of the officer who was shot, but said the 38-year-old is a 12-year law enforcement veteran and a valued member of the Bolingbrook department.

The shooting has left many in the area stunned.

"I'm shocked and shaken up a little bit," neighbor Jonathon Cook said. "Because this never happens in Bolingbrook, Illinois you hear about people getting robbed but this has never happened in Bolingbrook, Illinois."

The store owners said they are familiar with the suspect, saying he is a regular customer and that they have had trouble with him in the past. Police said charges are pending.