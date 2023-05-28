Bolingbrook police investigating after man found fatally shot in backyard

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Bolingbrook police are investigating after a man found with a gunshot wound in a residential backyard died Saturday night.

Bolingbrook police responded just before 11:45 p.m. to the 500-block of Rebecca Lane for a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Sian Carter, 20, of Bolingbrook unresponsive in the backyard of a home, police said.

Police officers began lifesaving measures, and paramedics took Carter to a local hospital, where he later died.

Several shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 34 shot, 8 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bolingbrook police at 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.

Tips can also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and, if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued, police said.