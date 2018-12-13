Bomb threats made in Chicago area, nationwide deemed 'not credible,' FBI says

Several sites in Aurora, including Rush-Copely Hospital, received emailed hoax bomb threats believed to be part of a nationwide extortion attempt.

Several sites in the Chicago area have received bomb threats as authorities investigate a series of other threats made nationwide via email to various targets, including schools, public offices, commercial buildings and news organizations.

Bomb threats were sent to several locations in Aurora between 12:40-1:15 p.m., police confirmed, including Earth Movers Credit Union in the 1700 block of North Farnsworth Avenue; City Hall, located at 44 East Downer Place; and Rush Copley Medical Center. The hospital is open and patient care has not been affected, though appropriate safety measures were implemented, including alerting the Aurora police, the hospital said in a tweet.


Bombs were not found at any of the locations targeted in Aurora, police said.

Another threat was emailed to a business in the 500 block of Division Drive in South Elgin, police said. The email stated that there was a bomb hidden in the building and instructed the company to send $20,000 to a bitcoin account by the end of the business day in order to avoid detonation of the explosive, according to South Elgin police.

About 2 p.m., a similar threat was sent to a business in the 300 block of North York Road, according to Elmhurst police.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, did not specify what locations in Chicago received threats but said that CPD was working with federal partners to investigate the threats. There is no elevated risk to the city, he said.

In total, 19 email threats were reported to Chicago police, the I-Team learned later Thursday.

The nature of the threats made follow a pattern of threats made across the country. In each reported incident, the target receives an email stating that there is an explosive hidden in the building and instructs them to send a large sum of money to a bitcoin account by the end of the business day in order to avoid detonation, authorities said.

"We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance," the FBI said in a statement. "As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."

The FBI is likely to become more involved as the number of locations that received threats grows, especially as the threats cross so many state lines, an FBI official told ABC News. Despite this, the threats are not believed to be credible, the official said. Because the sender asks for money to be sent electronically, the messages are believed to be part of an extortion attempt, authorities said.

Anyone who receives a threat is asked to contact local law enforcement.
