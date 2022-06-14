How to watch Bonnaroo 2022 music festival live on Hulu

LOS ANGELES -- Even if you can't make it to Tennesse for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this weekend, you can still enjoy the festival live on Hulu.This year, Hulu is Bonnaroo's official streaming partner and will offer subscribers live streams of select performances as they happen in addition to behind-the-scenes content.Hulu's offerings will include one live stream on Thursday and two separate feeds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A full live stream schedule is expected to be announced in the coming days.This year's festival takes place from June 16-19 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennesse, about an hour southeast of Nashville. Headliners include Roddy Ricch, Flume, Machine Gun Kelly, The Chicks, Steve Nicks, J. Cole, 21 Savage and more.In addition to Bonnaroo, Hulu also announced last month that it is the official streaming partner for Chicago's Lollapalooza in July and the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. This year marks the first time that one platform has secured the streaming rights to stream all three festivals.