music news

How to watch Bonnaroo 2022 music festival live on Hulu

Hulu's Bonnaroo 2022 offerings will include one live stream on Thursday and two separate feeds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

ILLENIUM performs onstage at The Other Tent during the 2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tennessee. (FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival)

LOS ANGELES -- Even if you can't make it to Tennesse for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this weekend, you can still enjoy the festival live on Hulu.

This year, Hulu is Bonnaroo's official streaming partner and will offer subscribers live streams of select performances as they happen in addition to behind-the-scenes content. Click here to watch the live stream beginning Thursday if you are a Hulu subscriber or learn how to sign up.

Hulu's offerings will include one live stream on Thursday and two separate feeds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A full live stream schedule is expected to be announced in the coming days.

This year's festival takes place from June 16-19 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennesse, about an hour southeast of Nashville. Headliners include Roddy Ricch, Flume, Machine Gun Kelly, The Chicks, Steve Nicks, J. Cole, 21 Savage and more.

In addition to Bonnaroo, Hulu also announced last month that it is the official streaming partner for Chicago's Lollapalooza in July and the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. This year marks the first time that one platform has secured the streaming rights to stream all three festivals.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttennesseelive musichulumusic newsu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC NEWS
No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
Immersive 'Prince' exhibit now open on Near North Side
New Rita Ora song 'Finish Line' celebrates 50 years of Title IX
TOP STORIES
Chicago severe weather leaves damage behind
US Rep. Casten's17-year-old daughter dies
CPD releases new video of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018
Art Institute of Chicago lions temporarily removed for cleaning
Chicago police shooting in Englewood caught on camera
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Naked woman steals CPD squad car, hits officer, police say
Show More
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here's what that means
Round Lake Beach police to give update after 3 found dead
IL expands, extends pandemic benefits for child care services
Quick-thinking camp staffers save kids from suspected gunman in Texas
Chicago cop charged after struggling with Black woman on beach
More TOP STORIES News