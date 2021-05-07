child shot

Boy, 12, shot, critically injured in Bronzeville home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured in a home in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police said the boy was in a residence in the 3500-block of South Rhodes Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. when he was shot once in the chest.

Further details about the circumstances of the shooting were not yet available.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, police said. He was listed in critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

The child has not been identified.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
