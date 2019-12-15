Boy, 14, missing from Little Village found safe: Police

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy who was reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side has been safely located.

The 14-year-old boy had last been seen Saturday in the 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue, Chicago police said.

Ayala returned home safely on Sunday, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
