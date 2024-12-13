Chicago City Council expected to vote Friday on Mayor Brandon Johnson's $17.3B budget

Chicago City Council is expected to vote Friday on Mayor Brandon Johnson's $17.3B budget, with a $68.5M property tax increase.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's City Council is scheduled to vote on a budget Friday.

City leaders face an end of year deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

City Council remains deeply divided over the mayor's $17.3 billion budget and its impact on Chicagoans.

The mayor has vowed to avoid layoffs and cuts to city services, but critics said the mayor failed to identify other needed cuts.

The latest proposal includes a $68.5 million property tax increase, which is down from the initial 300 million that was initially proposed.

Chicagoans can expect to pay more on parking during the weekend, for the cost of plastic bags, for streaming services and the addition of a congestion tax on weekend ride shares.

Earlier this week, the budget committee also approved adding more speed cameras.

Friday's vote is expected to be so close that Mayor Johnson could cast a tie-breaking vote.

The budget needs to be approved by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.

Friday's council meting begins at 10 a.m.