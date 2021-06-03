CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot on his way to school in the Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
The shooting occurred in the 3900-block of West Fillmore Street at about 7:50 a.m. The boy was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in good condition.
Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
The shooting comes hours after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head after leaving a convenience store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, shot on way to school in Lawndale
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More