Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, shot on way to school in Lawndale

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot on his way to school in the Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 3900-block of West Fillmore Street at about 7:50 a.m. The boy was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in good condition.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

The shooting comes hours after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head after leaving a convenience store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
