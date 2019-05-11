Boy, 5, credited with saving his mother's life

EMBED <>More Videos

Sunday will be a special Mother's Day for a Rochester woman who credits her five-year-old son with helping save her life.

ROCHESTER, N.H. -- Sunday will be a special Mother's Day for a Rochester woman who credits her five-year-old son with helping save her life.

In late March, Nicole Phung went into cardiac arrest after suffering an asthma attack.

Her sons, 9-year-old Braxton and 5-year-old Mitchell, had just gotten home from school. Nicole dialed 911 but couldn't speak, so Mitchell took the phone and gave their address to the dispatcher.

Minutes later, Frisbie Memorial Hospital paramedics Joshua Berk, John McLain and Kevin Monte arrived and brought her back.

"You never know. One day you're fine, the next your heart stops and you have to relearn how to walk again," Phung said.

Paramedics say asthma patients are very difficult to resuscitate.

"It's really important for asthma victims to call early to get that help as soon as possible," said Gary Brock, director of EMS at Frisbie.

Nicole was sedated for five days and then went to rehab to relearn basic skills. She's grateful for everyone who helped but especially her two boys, who are looking forward to doing all their favorite things with their mom.

"Mostly just cuddle up with her," Mitchell said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new hampshirerescue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cardinal Cupich rebukes Father Pfleger for Louis Farrakhan event
Meteor captured on cameras all over the suburbs
Boy, 14, charged in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody
Berwyn police warn of possible flash mob at North Riverside Park Mall Saturday
Soldier meets baby for first time at airport
'Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11' shares the experiences of victims and survivors
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show leaves network TV
Show More
San Francisco shop brews $75 cups of coffee
Weekend Watch: Chicago's recycling plan falls short
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Bride angry after guests leave wedding with 10 containers of food
More TOP STORIES News