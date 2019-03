An 8-year-old boy crashed a car into a home in west suburban Woodridge Thursday evening.The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of High Trail Drive. Police said the boy asked his grandmother if he could go to the park and when she turned her back, he jumped into the car and backed into the side of the garage.The home was damaged but is still okay to live in.No charges or citations will be filed.