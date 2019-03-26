Crime & Safety

Boy, 8, killed in Aurora hit-and-run; witnesses say driver ran away

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy was fatally struck Monday evening while crossing the street with his sister and grandfather in southwest suburban Aurora.

Police and firefighters responded just after 7:40 p.m. to a report of a fatal crash involving a young child in the area of Lake and Plum streets.

As the group crossed Lake, the boy and his grandfather were hit by a southbound vehicle. Witnesses told police the driver did not stop.

A short time later, a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the hit-and-run was found parked on a nearby street, with heavy damage to the front end.

Witnesses told police they saw at least two people get out of the vehicle and saw one of them run away.

The boy and his grandfather were transported to the hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or the driver should call Aurora police at 630-256-5000.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyaurorahit and runpedestrian struckman injuredpedestrian killedchild killedpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Police search for 3rd suspect in shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
Majestic video of Humpback Whale leaping in and out of water
Boy, 10, kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Legalized pot sending more people to ER, study shows
Florida armed robbery foiled by Indiana spring breakers
Plane lands in wrong city and wrong country
Show More
Justin Bieber has hyperbaric oxygen tube to help with sleeping
'American Idol' contestant gets onstage proposal
CPS launches 5-year plan
Family of Wheaton College student killed at 2017 track event sues NCAA
Community raises over $3K for suspended Verizon worker who saved cat
More TOP STORIES News