Boy, 11, shot on South Side while sitting inside car, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot while sitting in a car on the South Side Sunday.The boy was inside of a vehicle in the 400-block of W. 119th Street in West Pullman when a white Honda pulled alongside and began to fire shots toward the victim's car, according to Chicago police.The Chicago Police Department said the boy sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital for treatment. He is said to be in good condition, according to officials.No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.