Prayer vigil held for Chicago girl, 11, in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman gas station shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vigil was held for an 11-year-old girl who was shot in the face by a stray bullet at a gas station on Chicago's Far South Side.Ny'Andrea Dyer remained in "very critical" condition Friday with a bullet still lodged in the back of her neck, next to her spine. A $20,000 reward is being offered in the case."I have a lot of leads on the shooter and, it's just like, it's burning me up inside that he don't have morals or remorse for what he's done to this baby," Ny'Andrea's mother said.Her mother said Ny'Andrea showed signs of life in her hospital bed Friday. She was able to breathe on her own briefly and blink her eyes.Ny'Andrea has been at Comer Children's Hospital since she was shot Monday night. She was sitting in the back of her mother's vehicle at a gas station in the West Pullman neighborhood when two men exchanged gunfire outside.Outside the hospital Friday afternoon, Pastor Donovan Price and several other people from the community including a couple of police officers prayed for the little girl's recovery."Nana is her nickname. Pray for Nana's brain waves. Pray for her heart. Pray for every part of this 11-year-old Chicago student right now," Price said.Ny'Andrea's mother said she is hoping more people from the community show up at Comer Children's Hospital for another prayer vigil on Saturday.A 19-year-old man who was also injured in the shooting remains in serious condition.