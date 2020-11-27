double murder

Police search for boyfriend suspected in Riverdale double murder, child abduction that prompted Amber Alert

Family says Jesisca Beal, one of the victims, was pregnant with her 2nd child
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Clarence Hebron is suspected in the double murder of his girlfriend and her brother, as well as the child abduction of his 1-year-old son.

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A double murder and child abduction led to an Amber Alert Friday afternoon.

The child is safe, but police are now looking for the suspect.

Family members identified the victims as brother and sister, Damien and Jessica Beal, and said the siblings were shot and killed at a home in the 14000-Block of South Tracy in Riverdale.

"She had a whole son. He lost a mama and his uncle all in the same day," said the victims' cousin Tina Williams.

After learning the devastating news of their deaths, the family also found out Jessica was pregnant with her second child.

After their bodies were discovered, an Amber Alert was issued for Jessica's 1-year-son. The alert was quickly canceled after Illinois State Police said the boy was dropped off at a police station.

The suspect, 32-year-old Clarence Hebron, remains on the run.

The Beal family members said Hebron is the boy's father and was Jessica's boyfriend.

"I really hope they catch him," said Ruby Bolden, another cousin of the victims.

Riverdale Police have not released any information about the circumstances that led up to the homicides, but the family is waiting for answers.

"Anybody who knew Jessica loved Jessica. She was the life of the party," said Ebony Williams.

"Damien was a beautiful person. He was like a person that you called him [and] he was there," Bolden added. "And by me being the oldest cousin and I got six kids -he was always at my house with my boys."
