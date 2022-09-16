BP reaches nearly $3M settlement over air pollution violations at Indiana oil refinery

Oil titan BP has reached a nearly $3 million settlement over air pollution violations at its refinery in Whiting, Indiana.

This stemmed from a 2019 lawsuit filed by environmentalists, alleging that emissions tests on BP's smokestacks showed high levels of microscopic soot-like particles that can trigger heart and asthma attacks.

That refinery sits on the southwestern Lake Michigan shoreline between Chicago and Hammond.

The settlement agreement between BP North America Inc. and Sierra Club was submitted Thursday to the U.S. District Court in Northern Indiana and now must be approved by the judge in the case. On April 14, 2021, Judge Philip P. Simon ruled that BP had clearly violated the limits for particulate matter emissions from the plant's boilers and was liable under the federal Clean Air Act for those violations, according to a release from the Sierra Club. Shortly after the judge's ruling, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued a modified air pollution control permit for BP Whiting plant.

The BP Whiting refinery, built by Standard Oil in 1889 on the shores of Lake Michigan, is one of the oldest and largest refineries in the U.S., according to the Sierra Club. The facility sprawls over 1,400 acres in Whiting, East Chicago and Hammond. It has a capacity to refine 435,000 barrels of oil per day, making it the sixth largest refinery in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

ABC7 Chicago has reached out to BP for a statement, but has not yet heard back.