Brad Pitt 'absolutely slayed' skirt at German premiere of new movie 'Bullet Train'

Let's talk fashion.
A lot of people are talking about what Brad Pitt wore to the German Premiere of his new film, "Bullet Train."
He wore a skirt and it's been getting a lot of attention online, with some people saying he "absolutely slayed," while others have said the outfit should come "with a warning."
However, some social media users probably don't know Pitt famously wore a series of dresses in Rolling Stone Magazine back in 1999 to promote fight club.
