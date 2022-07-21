brad pitt

Brad Pitt 'absolutely slayed' skirt at German premiere of new movie 'Bullet Train'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Brad Pitt rocks skirt at German premiere of 'Bullet Train'

Let's talk fashion.

A lot of people are talking about what Brad Pitt wore to the German Premiere of his new film, "Bullet Train."

He wore a skirt and it's been getting a lot of attention online, with some people saying he "absolutely slayed," while others have said the outfit should come "with a warning."

However, some social media users probably don't know Pitt famously wore a series of dresses in Rolling Stone Magazine back in 1999 to promote fight club.
