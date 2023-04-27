Chicago Mayor-elect Johnson to address Cook County Board in final meeting as commissioner before his inauguration.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to address Cook County Board in final meeting as commissioner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor-elect Johnson to address Cook County Board in final meeting as commissioner

Thursday is Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson's last meeting with the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

Johnson plans to address the board about his last appearance, and his colleagues will also address the soon-to-be mayor.

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson names OEMC Executive Dir. Rich Guidice as chief of staff

A number of voters also plan to be there. A group plans to gather outside the building to urge Johnson not to raise taxes.

He has announced he plans to raise $800 million in new taxes that include an increase in hotel taxes, airline jet fuel, financial transactions, a real estate transfer or mansion tax and more.

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson pledges to 'invest in our young people' at Austin church event

Some of his proposals will need the Illinois General Assembly to pass them and the worry is more tax hikes could drive out businesses, residents and tourists.

Brandon Johnson's inauguration day is May 15.