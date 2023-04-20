Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson names OEMC Executive Dir. Rich Guidice as chief of staff

New Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson named Rich Guidice as his chief of staff and Dr. Cristina Pacione-Zayas as his deputy chief of staff.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has picked a long time city hall insider, Rich Guidice, to be his chief of staff, and it's drawing a lot of praise.

It came as Eric Carter, the interim Chicago police superintendent, announced he will be retiring when Mayor Lori Lightfoot leaves office next month.

Guidice is the retiring executive director of the Office of Emergency Management, and has served the city in various roles for more than three decades. His experience overseeing major events and his connection to the political establishment are just some of the reasons why Johnson's decision to hire him is seen as a very welcome move.

One day after his colleagues at OEMC honored Guidice for his 18 years of service, including his last five as executive director, Guidice was named as the chief of staff for Johnson.

"Rich came from the city, and has been able to handle very complex issues that we've had over the last several years. And, that told me that Mayor-elect Johnson is trying to put together a team that can hit the ground running on May 15," said 29th Ward Alderman Chris Taliaferro, who also chairs the Public Safety Committee.

State Sen. Dr. Cristina Pacione-Zayas was named as Johnson's deputy chief of staff.

Guidice, for his part, has overseen many major events in Chicago, including Lollapalooza and Taste of Chicago. He also coordinated the city's response to the unrest in Chicago after the murder of George Floyd.

After the violence caused last weekend, when large groups of young people swarmed downtown, Guidice is seen as someone who can help ease safety concerns in the business and hospitality industries.

"To keep getting more guest to visit our great city, we need to make sure they feel safe, and Rich understands that, but he also understands how City Hall works, and that we need to communicate all together. He's very pragmatic and he has a lot of relationship and he knows how to get things done," said Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia.

But, as Guidice prepares for his new role in City Hall, the police department is undergoing more change with Carter announcing Thursday that he will retire on May 15, when Lightfoot leaves office.

It came one day after the commission that will recommend candidates for the next superintendent held its second community forum. Guidice's hiring is seen as a potential signal.

"I'm a big fan from promoting within. And, if you've promoted his chief of staff from within, what does that mean? To me, that means he can certainly 100% promote his police superintendent from within. So, I think it's a great start guy that knows the city," said 34th Ward Alderman Nick Sposato.

Guidice is also being praised for having built great relationships through the years across many departments, as well as with city council members. His last day at OEMC is Friday.