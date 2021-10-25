As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to end, Chicago doctor discusses new research

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches, a local doctor joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to give an update on the research side of things.Dr. Jonathan Strauss from Northwestern Hospital talked about a recent grant from the nonprofit "Friends of Prentice," which provides funding for research into breast cancer treatments.Many advances have been made in treatment, including in radiology and chemotherapy, when it comes to breast cancer, he said. It is safer and faster than before.The survival rate has also come a long way, but prevention is always the best treatment.