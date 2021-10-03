our chicago

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, time to bring attention to disease

Breast cancer walk 2021 Chicago: Making Strides Walk coming up Oct. 16
By Kay Cesinger

Our Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- About one in eight American women will develop invasive breast cancer during her lifetime.

According to the American Cancer Society, it is the second leading cause of death among women, after lung cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remind women of the need for regular screenings.

But over the last year and a half, the pandemic has disrupted those for millions of women.

That's concerning to Dr. Kathy Goss, vice president for Regional Cancer Control for the American Cancer Society.

"What we're most concerned about is that that will result in later stage diagnoses when cancers are harder to treat and have poorer outcomes. So we are working really hard to try to address those challenges and get people back to screenings," Goss said.

Goss assures women it's safe to get a mammogram, and it could save a life.

She said self exams are not enough.
"We're not always rigorous about getting those self exams done. We know that there are tumors that can be detected using our technologies, really sensitive technologies that you may not notice or feel," Goss said.

The Making Strides Walk is coming up on Oct. 16 in Chicago. It's in-person this year, after being virtual in 2020.

"We're very excited to be able to come together this year," said Emily Lipinsky, senior director of development for the American Cancer Society. "The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event is not just about a walk. It's a fundraiser that helps us save lives for the future of breast cancer research and programs but it also helps us raise awareness about the importance of early prevention and screening."

Resources:
Making Strides Walk
The American Cancer Society
