Mother donates breast milk to help family in NICU

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local mother is helping another family to provide their baby with breast milk.

Six hundred ounces were pumped and stored for months by Catie Parrish. It was all given to a family with a newborn in NICU. That baby is home now and growing.

Parrish joined ABC7 to talk about the donation as well as Nicole Robbins from Mothers' Milk Bank of Western Great Lakes to talk about the importance of breast milk donations and how to donate.

For more information on Mothers' Milk Bank of Western Great Lakes, visit their website.
