Become your own barista with Breville's Touch Impress Espresso Machine

Preparing delicious coffees and lattés at home is usually a hassle. Breville's Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine wants to change that.

This updated machine features step-by-step instructions and real-time feedback. The touchscreen displays a tutorial to guide you through the expanded menu (yes, menu) of drinks including espresso, Americano, latte, flat white, cappuccino, and more. It also offers a hands-free milk-texturing system, an Auto MilQ function that optimizes time and temperature for plant-based milk, and a built-in stainless-steel conical burr grinder with 30 precision grind settings.

Whether you're an amateur at making coffee or in need of an upgrade, Breville wants to help turn your kitchen into an Italian café. Click the link below to learn more.

Image credit: William Sonoma