Former Chicago Public Schools dean charged with sex assault of former student

Brian Crowder, 40, posed as victim's stepfather so she could get two abortions, prosecutors say

Brian Crowder, a former dean at CPS' Greater Lawndale High School for Social Justice, is facing sexual assault charges involving a former student.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago Public Schools high school dean is facing charges involving an alleged sexual relationship with a former student.

Brian Crowder, 40, is charged with felony criminal sexual assault.

Prosecutors say he was the dean of Greater Lawndale High School for Social Justice in Little Village when he had an alleged sexual relationship with a female student who was between 15 and 17 years old at the time.

Crowder also posed as the teen's stepfather and signed consent papers for her to have two abortions, prosecutors said.

Crowder is currently out on bond and ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.