Gabby Petito's family to speak as FBI manhunt continues for fiancé Brian Laundrie

Petito's body was discovered last Sunday in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Laundrie and Petito both grew up on Long Island but in recent years moved to North Port, Florida.
Laundrie's parents said Monday that they do not know where their son is and hope the FBI can locate him, though authorities said they would be dialing down the large-scale search efforts as the manhunt enters its second week.
Authorities collected personal items from the Laundrie home in Florida in hopes they can use DNA samples to help solve the case, and teams combing a nearby nature reserve hope to gain ground on the search as water recedes in areas that were previously hard to reach.
An attorney for the Laundrie family said Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta, are concerned about their son.
"The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong," the family's attorney Steven Bertolino said Monday.
As the search for Laundrie continues, some are hoping that money might talk. Two separate rewards totaling $30,000 have been offered to anyone who provides law enforcement officials with Laundrie's whereabouts.
Boohoff Law, a personal injury law firm, said in a release on its website it is offering a $20,000 reward to be "paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies" the firm with "written verification that a tip helped lead to locating" Laundrie.
The law firm, which has multiple offices across Florida, including North Port, said its reward "will remain open for two months starting from the receipt of the tip" by law enforcement.
A second reward has been offered by Jerry Torres, who said in a tweet Wednesday he was a neighbor of the Petito family.
Torres wrote that he and his daughter "offer our deepest condolences to the family of Gabby Petito," adding, "We are offering a reward of $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest."
Torres said the reward he's offering had been raised to $10,000, thanks in part to help by people like Steve Moyer, the former deputy chief of police for Sarasota, Florida.
"Money gets people to talk," Moyer told CNN affiliate WZVN Friday.
Meanwhile FBI said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.
