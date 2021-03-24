shooting

Man critically injured in Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Bridgeview officials said a man was shot and critically injured outside of a Secretary of State facility Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. in a parking lot outside the Illinois Secretary of State facility on West 87th Street. The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The victim was shot several times and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, Bridgeview village officials said.

Bridgeview police said they have information on the suspect and are actively searching for him. Police said they believe he will be taken into custody soon.

No further details about the suspect, other than that he is male, or about the victim have been released.
