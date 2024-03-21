Tony winner Phylicia Rashad directs 'Purpose' at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre

Tony winner Phylicia Rashad is directing "Purpose," a drama play on Broadway in Chicago at the Steppenwolf Theatre through April 28.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Purpose" is a provocative and lively new production now on stage at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater.

Tony winner Phylicia Rashad is directing the world premiere, and joined ABC7 to talk about how the rousing play explores how a family fights to survive stark reality checks and find a path to the future.

Rashad is up for an encore challenge at the Steppenwolf, an esteemed gem of a theatre. She has directed in Chicago before.

"I've been many places in my life and good places abound, and this is certainly one of them and this is a good time," Rashad said.

The cast includes Chicago standout Harry Lennix. The plot brings a son back to Illinois, where the home fires are scorching with secrets and truths emerging.

The playwright, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, feels it's a story made for the Chicago stage. He discussed what he wants audiences to get from the play.

"I think about the theatre as a space that's about more than just entertainment," Jacobs-Jenkins said. "It's a place you go to meet your feelings, the feelings of the people in your community and have a real collective experience. This is a town known for incredible actors, very muscular, realism, big, bold, loud nights in the theatre, and to be able to play inside the playground is a total honor, and I'm excited to be here."

"The way we communicate and the way we hold each other," Rashad said. "A window is created for you to come in to the experience, the life experience of the characters. There's life being delivered here, that's what's really interesting and that is the goal, to deliver life."

Rashad is best known as an actress, the leading lady on "The Cosby Show." She's now dean of the Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts at her alma mater, Howard University.

She discussed how important it is to pour into young creatives the things she has learned in her career.

"Oh my goodness, that's the best part of the job," Rashad said. "If we would have the courage to understand that everything we see, say and do creates memory for young people, and think about creating the best experience for young people, it would be a little different wouldn't it?"

"Purpose" has been extended at Steppenwolf through April 28.

ABC7's Hosea Sanders will soon talk with Chicago's own Harry Lennix, who is thrilled to be back home to perform in the premiere.