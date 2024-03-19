'On Your Feet' musical featuring Emilio, Gloria Estefan songs to play at CIBC Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A musical based on the true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan will play in Chicago this week.

"On Your Feet" will be at the CIBC Theatre through Sunday, March 24.

The play features some Estefan's iconic songs, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark," according to the website.

Actress Adela Romero who plays "Consuelo" and Actor Max Cervantes who plays "Jose" and "Emilio" joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the musical.

Tickets are on a two-for-one special with the code "move."

To see buy a ticket, click here.

