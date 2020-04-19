River North's Bub City, other Lettuce Entertain You restaurants, offer take-home food and drink kits during COVID-19 stay-at-home order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6113133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Baca shows how she makes homemade pasta sauce.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bub City, in Chicago's River North neighborhood, and other Lettuce Entertain You restaurants are offering take-home food and drink kits during the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Executive Chef Christian Eckmann joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Sunday to showcase Bub City's drink and food kits available during the stay-at-home order.Bub City is located at 435 N. Clark St., and, in addition to delivery and curbside pick-up, the barbecue restaurant is also offering a number of family meals highlighting their signature barbecue and comfort food.The Crispy Chicken Tender Dinner for four includes chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, asparagus, the southwest chopped salad and four freshly-baked cookies. Every week, the chefs at Bub City change up the family meals to showcase all that Bub City has to offer.In addition to the family meals, Bub City has cocktail kits for guests to try at home, from a Bloody Mary kit, margarita kit and more. Customers can also purchase Bub City Single Barrels, as the restaurant is all about whiskey.Eckmann showed off the restaurant's Old Fashioned kits Sunday. The first is the "Standard Old Fashioned," which is $40, and includes Knob Creek Rye, a pint of housemade demerara syrup, angostura bitters, an orange for peeling, two Bub City logo glasses and a recipe card.But for the real whiskey connoisseurs, there is a $125 kit called "The Best Old Fashioned Ever." This one includes a bottle of WhistlePig Old World 12-year rye, WhistlePig maple syrup, a mason jar filled with craft cocktail cherries, and a lemon for peeling. Both kits yield 12 cocktails.For more information, call 312-610-4200 or visitOther Lettuce Entertain You restaurants offering family meals and cocktail kits can be found at, but include Three Dots and a Dash, Shaw's Crab House, RPM Italian, Saranello's, Ramen-San, Summer House and more.Lettuce also has been doing weekly family meals called Lettuce Take Care of You, which, for $150, offer three meals per week that each feed a family of four. These can be purchased through