Stacey Baca shares family recipe

ABC7's Stacey Baca has been busy in the kitchen trying out some new recipes during the stay-at-home order. Now she's sharing some of her favorites with all of you at home!
She cooked up her family's favorite homemade spaghetti sauce on ABC7 Chicago.
She said she also had fun cooking up bibimbap, homemade granola, and Indian dal.
If you would like to see what Stacey is cooking up, follow her on Instagram.
Todd's Homemade Spaghetti Sauce
Serves 2: For a family of 4, double it!
1 - 15 oz can Crushed Tomatoes
1 - 15 oz can Diced Tomatoes
1 - 6 oz can Tomato Paste
cup Red Wine ***KEY INGREDIENT
cup Parmesan Cheese
4 Garlic Cloves (sliced or minced)
2 tsp Oregano
tsp Basil
tsp Black Pepper
