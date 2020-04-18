Food & Drink

Stacey Baca shares family recipe

ABC7's Stacey Baca has been busy in the kitchen trying out some new recipes during the stay-at-home order. Now she's sharing some of her favorites with all of you at home!

She cooked up her family's favorite homemade spaghetti sauce on ABC7 Chicago.

She said she also had fun cooking up bibimbap, homemade granola, and Indian dal.

If you would like to see what Stacey is cooking up, follow her on Instagram.

Todd's Homemade Spaghetti Sauce
Serves 2: For a family of 4, double it!

1 - 15 oz can Crushed Tomatoes
1 - 15 oz can Diced Tomatoes
1 - 6 oz can Tomato Paste

cup Red Wine ***KEY INGREDIENT
cup Parmesan Cheese
4 Garlic Cloves (sliced or minced)
2 tsp Oregano
tsp Basil
tsp Black Pepper
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcookingrecipe
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
Joliet mayor calls for investigation after deadly nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
'Some Good News': John Krasinski hosts virtual prom
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Woman, 12-year-old boy hurt in Austin hit-and-run
Florida beach reopens as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions
Rochelle food plant shut down after COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Hospitals, Bill Gates targets of coronavirus-fueled conspiracy theories
Mad Science Chicago shares STEM experiments
Land O'Lakes removing Native American maiden from its packaging
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, milder Saturday
More TOP STORIES News