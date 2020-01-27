Building A Better Chicago Story Ideas

Society

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Building a Better Chicago is an ongoing series of ABC7 Eyewitness News reports spotlighting the people and groups working toward solutions and improvements across our area. If you know of someone who is Building A Better Chicago, contact ABC7.



We encourage our viewers to tell us about the efforts, people and organizations in their communities deserving of a story on ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Share your ideas using the form above or CLICK HERE on our News App and be sure to include ''Better Chicago Submission'' in the SUBJECT line.
The station's longstanding connection to the community brings to light the countless untold stories of people who live here. ABC 7 Eyewitness News will continue to report on the stories that unite us, inspire us and make us proud to call this city our home.
