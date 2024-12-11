Salvation Army ringing in holiday season with red kettle campaign in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Salvation Army is ringing in the holiday season with its annual red kettle campaign.

The holiday tradition has been going on for more than 130 years.

It supports programs that provide food, shelter and toys to local families in need.

Chicago-area Cmdr. Maj. Caleb Senn joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

Senn said the Salvation Army is a little behind where they would like to be in donations of both money and toys this holiday season.

Red kettles can be seen throughout the area, but online donations can also be made, he said.

Senn said the kettles fund the Salvation Army's year-round operation.

Visit www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn for more information.