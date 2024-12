Fire breaks out at Chicago City Hall, Council evacuated: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a small fire Wednesday morning at Chicago City Hall, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire was on the third floor of the Cook County side of the building, which is located at 118 N. Clark St., CFD said.

There was considerable smoke.

The Chicago City Council evacuated during their meeting about 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.