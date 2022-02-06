Grab-and-run: 4 men steal merchandise from Chicago Burberry store, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are investigating a grab-and-run retail theft that happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Magnificent Mile.
Four men entered the Burberry store, which is located in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, and began grabbing items, police said.
The men took off down an alley, police said. No one was injured.
Police did not provide further information about the incident.
