Chicago crime: 9 cars stolen from downtown condo parking garage near Millennium Park, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after nine vehicles were stolen from the parking garage of a downtown condo building.

Police said the vehicles were stolen from the parking garage of a residential building in the 100 block of N. Harbor Drive, just north of Millennium Park, around 9 a.m. Thursday.

A resident told ABC7 Chicago her vehicle was among several others that were vandalized.

"I had multiple windows busted out of it, that was the extent of the damages that I had," she said.

The ParkShore Condominium Association said it is reviewing security throughout the garage.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
