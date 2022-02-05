Chicago crime: 9 cars stolen from downtown condo parking garage near Millennium Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after nine vehicles were stolen from the parking garage of a downtown condo building.
Police said the vehicles were stolen from the parking garage of a residential building in the 100 block of N. Harbor Drive, just north of Millennium Park, around 9 a.m. Thursday.
A resident told ABC7 Chicago her vehicle was among several others that were vandalized.
"I had multiple windows busted out of it, that was the extent of the damages that I had," she said.
The ParkShore Condominium Association said it is reviewing security throughout the garage.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
