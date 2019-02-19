Burglars break into Lincoln Park bicycle shop

CHICAGO (WLS) --A group of burglars broke into a bicycle shop on in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.
The burglary occurred at about 4:25 a.m. at Cycle Smithy in the 2400-block of North Clark Street
The owner said thieves stole more than $20,000 worth of bikes and equipment. Witnesses told police that four suspects fled in two vehicles southbound on Lakeshore Drive.
Just last month, police put out an alert about burglaries at this shop and another North Side bike shop. It's not clear if the same people are responsible. No one is in custody.