Applebee's serving $1 strawberry margaritas with Twizzlers straw all month long

Applebee's says they are bringing back the Strawberry Dollarita but there's a twist!

For the entire month of April, customers can try a strawberry margarita for just $1.

And the drink is served with a Twizzlers straw!

"Applebee's is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "Sippin' on a STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA through a strawberry-flavored TWIZZLERS straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it."

Price and participation may vary by location.
