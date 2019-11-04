diversity

Chicago United celebrates diversity, inclusion in the workplace at 15th annual Bridge Awards Dinner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime advocacy group is making it their mission to advance diversity and inclusion for people of color in the workplace.

Chicago United is a non-profit who honors business leaders making a difference in the community.

Gloria Castillo, president and CEO of Chicago United, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us about their upcoming award ceremony.

Chicago United was founded in 1968 with the goal of bringing equal economic opportunities to people of color by advancing multiracial leadership in corporate governance, executive level management and business diversity.

The organization's annual Bridge Awards Dinner is coming up on November 7 at the Hilton Chicago. For 15 years, the event has connected attendee with Chicago's most influential business executives and civic leaders who share the value of advancing diversity and inclusion.

To reserve tickets or tables for the Bridge Awards, contact Gail Arrigo, Chicago United Director of Operations, at 312-977-3066 or garrigo@chicago-united.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdiversitycommunity
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DIVERSITY
Leadership event for young men of color held in Chicago
Conductor starts South Side orchestra for young musicians of color
Cadbury criticized for multi-colored chocolate bar
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police Supt. Eddie Johnson says he's 'toying' with retirement
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
North Side shoreline braces for winter weather, lake levels continue to rise
Supt. Johnson outlines proposed CPD budget
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
CDC: Ground beef likely cause of salmonella outbreak that killed 1
Show More
Black Friday deals on eBay have begun
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
More than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concerns
Michigan woman arrested for overdue library books
4-year-old dressed as Lori Lightfoot for Halloween gets pizza lunch with Mayor
More TOP STORIES News