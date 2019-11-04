Chicago United celebrates diversity, inclusion in the workplace at 15th annual Bridge Awards Dinner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime advocacy group is making it their mission to advance diversity and inclusion for people of color in the workplace.Chicago United is a non-profit who honors business leaders making a difference in the community.Gloria Castillo, president and CEO of Chicago United, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us about their upcoming award ceremony.Chicago United was founded in 1968 with the goal of bringing equal economic opportunities to people of color by advancing multiracial leadership in corporate governance, executive level management and business diversity.The organization's annual Bridge Awards Dinner is coming up on November 7 at the Hilton Chicago. For 15 years, the event has connected attendee with Chicago's most influential business executives and civic leaders who share the value of advancing diversity and inclusion.To reserve tickets or tables for the Bridge Awards, contact Gail Arrigo, Chicago United Director of Operations, at 312-977-3066 or garrigo@chicago-united.org.